Mount Prospect OKs new TIF for village's downtown

Mount Prospect's village board approved creation of a new TIF district Tuesday that its proponents say is needed to help spur redevelopment of the struggling downtown. In a bid to spur redevelopment of its struggling downtown, the Mount Prospect village board voted Tuesday to create a new tax increment financing district covering more than 235 parcels on nearly 180 acres in the area around South Main Street and East Prospect Avenue.

