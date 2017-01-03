Millennium Properties names Mintz vic...

Millennium Properties names Mintz vice president

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Daily Herald

Millennium Properties R/E, a boutique property management and brokerage company in Chicago, recently promoted Michael Mintz to vice president. Mintz joined Millennium Properties as an associate broker in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) 6 hr Depooty 264
George boyd Smith Sun Mary 1
News Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15) Fri Poop Trouble 2
News Suburban investor charged with bank fraud Dec 27 Victim 64
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Dec 22 Fake Governor 7,580
News Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c... Dec 20 Ford 1
black rabbits (Sep '10) Dec 17 Bwah ha 12
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at January 09 at 12:00AM CST

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,614 • Total comments across all topics: 277,752,009

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC