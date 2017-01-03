Master violinist leads performers Saturday at Elgin library
Violinist Angelo Xiang Yu, winner of the 2010 Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition, presented a master class Saturday at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin. Musicians participating in the class included Ida Claude, a junior at Whitney M. Young Magnet High School; Ayumu Seiya, a freshman at St. Charles East High School; and the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra Maud Powell String Quartet, with Stella Childs, violin, St. Charles East High School; Leah Benrubi, violin, Chicago; Colin Priller, viola, Arlington Heights; and Ernesto Bañuelos, cello, Dundee Crown High School.
