Learn story of four brave WWII chaplains at Arlington Heights library
The story of four chaplains who worked to save soldiers on a World War II military transport about to sink in the Atlantic Ocean will be presented in a free performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at American Legion Post 208, 121 Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights. The Four Chaplains Memorial program tells of the courage and selfless acts of heroism of members of the Military Chaplains Corp. The 9th District American Legions, Cook County 1st Division, presents the program to bring to life their actions and stories in an action-packed, multifaceted stage and multimedia performance for people of all ages and beliefs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Felix Francis Mar...
|90
|Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executiv...
|Mon
|Elio
|7
|Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08)
|Sun
|C-dawg
|18
|Politicians across US in trouble for social med...
|Jan 26
|Frogface Kate
|15
|Dane Lach (Mar '09)
|Jan 26
|George
|9
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 25
|SOLECITO
|5
|Swift discipline for social media posts mocking...
|Jan 25
|PoliciaFederal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC