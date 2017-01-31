Learn story of four brave WWII chaplains at Arlington Heights library

The story of four chaplains who worked to save soldiers on a World War II military transport about to sink in the Atlantic Ocean will be presented in a free performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at American Legion Post 208, 121 Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights. The Four Chaplains Memorial program tells of the courage and selfless acts of heroism of members of the Military Chaplains Corp. The 9th District American Legions, Cook County 1st Division, presents the program to bring to life their actions and stories in an action-packed, multifaceted stage and multimedia performance for people of all ages and beliefs.

