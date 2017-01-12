Learn how to prevent vascular disease at Arlington Heights lecture

Northwest Community Healthcare is hosting a free lecture entitled "Arteries are your lifeline: Learn how to stay healthy in your golden years," from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, to help the community learn more about vascular disease. Dr. Sapan Desai, a vascular surgeon with the NCH Medical Group, will discuss steps people can take to prevent vascular disease and proper medical screenings for arteries and veins.

