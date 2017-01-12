Learn how to prevent vascular disease at Arlington Heights lecture
Northwest Community Healthcare is hosting a free lecture entitled "Arteries are your lifeline: Learn how to stay healthy in your golden years," from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, to help the community learn more about vascular disease. Dr. Sapan Desai, a vascular surgeon with the NCH Medical Group, will discuss steps people can take to prevent vascular disease and proper medical screenings for arteries and veins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|WTK
|7,581
|Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06)
|15 hr
|quickie
|11
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Jan 9
|Depooty
|264
|George boyd Smith
|Jan 8
|Mary
|1
|Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15)
|Jan 6
|Poop Trouble
|2
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 27
|Victim
|64
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC