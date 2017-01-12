Learn how to prevent vascular disease...

Learn how to prevent vascular disease at Arlington Heights lecture

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Northwest Community Healthcare is hosting a free lecture entitled "Arteries are your lifeline: Learn how to stay healthy in your golden years," from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, to help the community learn more about vascular disease. Dr. Sapan Desai, a vascular surgeon with the NCH Medical Group, will discuss steps people can take to prevent vascular disease and proper medical screenings for arteries and veins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) 12 hr WTK 7,581
News Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06) 15 hr quickie 11
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) Jan 9 Depooty 264
George boyd Smith Jan 8 Mary 1
News Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15) Jan 6 Poop Trouble 2
News Suburban investor charged with bank fraud Dec 27 Victim 64
News Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c... Dec 20 Ford 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,098 • Total comments across all topics: 277,987,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC