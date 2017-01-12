Khavinson new CEO of Capital Forensics

Established in 1993 by Jay Rosen, CFI in Arlington Heights is a litigation consulting and expert testimony firm that helps financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies and their legal advisers avoid and resolve complex, high-stakes legal and regulatory challenges. Rosen will remain actively engaged at CFI as the firm's chairman emeritus, and will continue to provide advice and counsel to clients, and to serve as an expert witness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.