Judge delays trial for discredited Illinois officer's wife

1 hr ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

A northern Illinois judge has again delayed the felony trial for the widow of a suburban Chicago police officer who killed himself and made it look like he was gunned down in the line of duty. Lake County Judge James Booras on Monday pushed back Melodie Gliniewicz's trial to May 30. The delay is needed because the judge ordered prosecutors to identify the bank transactions authorities used to charge Gliniewicz with theft.

