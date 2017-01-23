Jonathan Spector joins Orlando from E...

Jonathan Spector joins Orlando from England's Birmingham

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Defender Jonathan Spector is transferring to Major League Soccer's Orlando team from Birmingham in England's second-tier League Championship. The Lions said Tuesday they had agreed to a deal with Spector as a discovery signing, pending approval of his his international transfer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Politicians across US in trouble for social med... 11 min Retribution 8
News Swift discipline for social media posts mocking... 3 hr PoliciaFederal 3
Hottest women in Fairfield? 6 hr Greg 4
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan 18 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
News Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06) Jan 16 quickie 11
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) Jan 9 Depooty 264
George boyd Smith Jan 8 Mary 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,499 • Total comments across all topics: 278,244,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC