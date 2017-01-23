Jonathan Spector joins Orlando from England's Birmingham
" Defender Jonathan Spector is transferring to Major League Soccer's Orlando team from Birmingham in England's second-tier League Championship. The Lions said Tuesday they had agreed to a deal with Spector as a discovery signing, pending approval of his his international transfer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Politicians across US in trouble for social med...
|11 min
|Retribution
|8
|Swift discipline for social media posts mocking...
|3 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|3
|Hottest women in Fairfield?
|6 hr
|Greg
|4
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06)
|Jan 16
|quickie
|11
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Jan 9
|Depooty
|264
|George boyd Smith
|Jan 8
|Mary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC