Illinois Village Bans Sale of Cold Single-Serve Beer
Arlington Heights, Ill., has a new strategy in its battle with those who wander village streets, sipping their favorite beverage from a paper bag: warm beer. A law passed by the village this month prohibits the sale of single cans and bottles of refrigerated beer, according to a report in the Chicago Tribune .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|WTK
|7,581
|Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06)
|Mon
|quickie
|11
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Jan 9
|Depooty
|264
|George boyd Smith
|Jan 8
|Mary
|1
|Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15)
|Jan 6
|Poop Trouble
|2
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 27
|Victim
|64
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC