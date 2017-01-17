How Ray Kroc movie 'The Founder' replicated suburban sites
In John Lee Hancock's bio-drama "The Founder," Northwest suburban businessman Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton, beholds an empty tract of land on Lee Street in Des Plaines that will become the site for the first franchised McDonald's restaurant. The movie, opening Friday, also shows us Kroc's brick home in the Scarsdale subdivision of Arlington Heights, the village where he hobnobs with the social elite at the Rolling Green Country Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06)
|Jan 16
|quickie
|11
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Jan 9
|Depooty
|264
|George boyd Smith
|Jan 8
|Mary
|1
|Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15)
|Jan 6
|Poop Trouble
|2
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 27
|Victim
|64
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC