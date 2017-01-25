Hersey winter play offers experimental theater experience

Hersey students Collin Mallers, Gavin Cryderman, Nate Horne and Ronan Collins rehearse for the winter play, in which students perform 30 shows in 60 minutes. "30 NeoFuturist Plays from Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind " closes with a performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, after a three-day run in the school's Black Box Theater, 1800 E. Thomas St. in Arlington Heights.

