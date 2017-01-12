Hersey alum honored by Prospect Heights for safety work
Kaitlyn Roscoe, a former Hersey High School student, was honored by Prospect Heights Mayor Nicholas Helmer and the Prospect Heights City Council for her efforts in promoting school zone safety near Hersey High School. Roscoe identified a safety issue with Hersey students crossing West Willow Road to get to the Prospect Crossing shopping center.
