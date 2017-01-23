Here's how the film 'The Founder' recreated spots that featured in McDonald's founder Ray Kroc's ...
In John Lee Hancock's bio-drama "The Founder," Northwest suburban businessman Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton, beholds an empty tract of land on Lee Street in Des Plaines that will become the site for the first franchised McDonald's restaurant. The movie, now in theaters, also shows us Kroc's brick home in the Scarsdale subdivision of Arlington Heights, the village where he hobnobs with the social elite at the Rolling Green Country Club.
