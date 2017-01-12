Former firefighter pleads guilty to recording in fire station shower
A former part-time firefighter who authorities say placed a video recorder in a shower at the Northfield fire station pleaded guilty to the charges, court records show. Edward T. Panicko, 59, of Arlington Heights, was sentenced on Wednesday to one year conditional discharge and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service in exchange for pleading guilty to unlawful video recording.
