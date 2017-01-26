Former Buffalo Grove manager takes helm in Lake Barrington
After longtime village administrator Chris Martin abruptly resigned two weeks ago, Lake Barrington has tapped consultant William R. "Bill" Balling to serve as day-to-day decision-maker until they find a replacement. Village President Kevin Richardson said he has a great deal of confidence in Balling.
