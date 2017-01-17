'Footloose' at Prairie Center in Scha...

'Footloose' at Prairie Center in Schaumburg

A cast of 75 performers has been working since October to bring the musical "Footloose" to the Prairie Center in Schaumburg, where it plays through Jan. 29. A cast of 75 performers has been working since October to bring the musical "Footloose" to the Prairie Center in Schaumburg, where it plays through Jan. 29. Everybody cuts loose in Schaumburg On Stage's musical stage presentation of "Footloose," which continues through Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Schaumburg Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court. Now in its 19th season, Schaumburg On Stage, a Northwest suburban theater company for young actors, features talented actors, singers and dancers from the Chicago area.

