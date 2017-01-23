First Person Live bringing storytelli...

First Person Live bringing storytelling shows to suburbs

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Diane Kastiel, co-producer and director of First Person Live, tells a story during the new business' first storytelling show at Two-Nine Martini Lounge in downtown Naperville. Kastiel, of Arlington Heights, has been performing at storytelling slams in Chicago for five years and said she wanted to bring the art to the suburbs.

