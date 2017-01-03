Expert Allergist Available to Advise Parents on Preventing Peanut...

Expert Allergist Available to Advise ...

23 min ago Read more: Newswise

The wait is over for parents wanting to know how and when to introduce peanut-containing foods to their infants to prevent peanut allergy. New guidelines being released January 5 from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases define infants that are high, moderate and low-risk for developing peanut allergy - and outline how to proceed with introduction based on risk.

