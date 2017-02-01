Elk Grove Village crash sends 3 to hospital
Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening Tuesday after a five-vehicle crash in Elk Grove Village, officials say. The crash occurred at 12:07 p.m. at Arlington Heights and Higgins roads, and streets were reopened within an hour, Batallion Chief Mark Percudani said.
