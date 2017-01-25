Elk Grove Township voters to decide on selling property
Elk Grove Township residents will be asked to vote Monday on whether the township should sell its headquarters at 2400 S. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights, as well as a second township facility. Elk Grove Township residents will vote Monday whether to sell the township's remaining properties as part of a long-term consolidation plan.
