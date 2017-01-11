Central Road in Arlington Heights clo...

Central Road in Arlington Heights closed by low-hanging wires

Central Road is closed in both directions between New Wilke Road and Dwyer Avenue in Arlington Heights because of low-hanging wires, officials said. Crews will be out until 8 p.m. Tuesday reinstalling the power lines, according to the village's Twitter account.

