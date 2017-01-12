Budding scientists display prowess du...

Budding scientists display prowess during Arlington Heights Science Olympiad

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Daily Herald

Not all the inventions entered in the annual Science Olympiad invitational at South Middle School in Arlington Heights looked pretty. But when it comes to these contraptions -- everything from Rube Goldberg-inspired machines and mini-vehicles to gliders and rockets -- looks don't matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) 8 hr WTK 7,581
News Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06) 11 hr quickie 11
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) Jan 9 Depooty 264
George boyd Smith Jan 8 Mary 1
News Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15) Jan 6 Poop Trouble 2
News Suburban investor charged with bank fraud Dec 27 Victim 64
News Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c... Dec 20 Ford 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at January 17 at 1:44AM CST

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,818 • Total comments across all topics: 277,982,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC