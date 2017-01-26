Blizzards of 1967 and 1979 remembered

Blizzards of 1967 and 1979 remembered

January has brought heavy snowfalls to the Chicago suburbs on more than a couple of occasions. On this date, Jan. 26, 1967, a record 23 inches started falling early in the morning and by late morning on the 27th, abandoned automobiles littered the roads and parking lots.

