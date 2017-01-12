Bike path proposed for Arlington Heig...

Bike path proposed for Arlington Heights-Rolling Meadows border

Wednesday

Arlington Heights and Rolling Meadows could help pay for a half-mile bike path near the Arlington Downs development that would connect with existing bike paths in the area. A federal grant Rolling Meadows secured in 2014 would cover $691,260 of project costs, including construction and design engineering, while each town would be on the hook for $95,759, under terms of a cost-sharing program.

