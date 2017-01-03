Armed robbery occurs near earlier carjacking in Arlington Heights
This is a sketch of a man who robbed a woman Sunday in the lobby of a condominium building on the 2300 block of South Goebbert Road in Arlington Heights. Arlington Heights police are not ruling out a connection between a New Year's Day armed robbery and a carjacking that occurred just blocks away about a week earlier.
