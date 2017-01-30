Arlington Hts. man dies after car falls on top of him
A 52-year-old Arlington Heights man was killed Saturday after the car he was fixing in his driveway fell off its jack and onto him. George Schober, of the 300 block of North Pine Avenue, was pronounced dead at 4:14 p.m. Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
