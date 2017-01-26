Arlington Hts. businessman to say closing prayer at breakfast

Greg Padovani, an Arlington Heights businessman, volunteer and organizer of veterans' events will say the closing prayer at the Arlington Heights Mayor's 30th Annual Prayer Breakfast. Tickets are now on sale for the event that will be from 7-9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Doubletree Hotel, 75 Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights .

