Arlington Heights trivia fundraiser set for Feb. 12

The Arlington Heights Historical Society and Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers will host their fourth annual "Pop Back in Time" team trivia fundraiser at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Arlington Lakes Golf Club, 1211 S. Wilke Road. "The trivia event features questions in a wide range of categories, ensuring that the useless knowledge stored in everyone's brain will finally be put to good use," said event organizer John Amling.

