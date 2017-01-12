Arlington Heights trivia fundraiser set for Feb. 12
The Arlington Heights Historical Society and Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers will host their fourth annual "Pop Back in Time" team trivia fundraiser at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Arlington Lakes Golf Club, 1211 S. Wilke Road. "The trivia event features questions in a wide range of categories, ensuring that the useless knowledge stored in everyone's brain will finally be put to good use," said event organizer John Amling.
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Jan 9
|Depooty
|264
|George boyd Smith
|Jan 8
|Mary
|1
|Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15)
|Jan 6
|Poop Trouble
|2
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 27
|Victim
|64
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
