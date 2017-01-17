Arlington Heights police to send evid...

Arlington Heights police to send evidence to different lab

The Arlington Heights Police Department will soon begin sending its crime scene evidence to the Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Lab in Vernon Hills for processing instead of the Illinois State Police crime lab. The village board this week agreed to a $104,042 one-year membership in hopes of improving turnaround times for submitted evidence.

