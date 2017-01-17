Arlington Heights police to send evidence to different lab
The Arlington Heights Police Department will soon begin sending its crime scene evidence to the Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Lab in Vernon Hills for processing instead of the Illinois State Police crime lab. The village board this week agreed to a $104,042 one-year membership in hopes of improving turnaround times for submitted evidence.
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06)
|Jan 16
|quickie
|11
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Jan 9
|Depooty
|264
|George boyd Smith
|Jan 8
|Mary
|1
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 27
|Victim
|64
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec '16
|Ford
|1
|Should a student be rusticated for buying term ...
|Sep '16
|Cindy17
|1
