Arlington Heights police search for suspect in New Year's Day robbery
Arlington Heights police are investigating a New Year's Day armed robbery in the same neighborhood where a woman's car was stolen at gunpoint the week before. An unknown man demanded a woman's purse at gunpoint at about 1:38 p.m. Sunday after following her into the entrance of her apartment building in the 2300 block of South Goebbert Road, crime prevention officer Brandi Romag said.
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 27
|Victim
|64
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Dec 14
|quietone
|1,215
|Brian Auvil
|Dec 4
|holly gray
|4
|Should a student be rusticated for buying term ...
|Sep '16
|Cindy17
|1
