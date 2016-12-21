Arlington Heights police search for suspect in New Year's Day robbery

Arlington Heights police are investigating a New Year's Day armed robbery in the same neighborhood where a woman's car was stolen at gunpoint the week before. An unknown man demanded a woman's purse at gunpoint at about 1:38 p.m. Sunday after following her into the entrance of her apartment building in the 2300 block of South Goebbert Road, crime prevention officer Brandi Romag said.

