Arlington Heights museum opening soda pop exhibit
The Arlington Heights Historical Museum will open a new exhibit next month entitled "A Pop of Local Flavor: The Sweet Story of Arlington Club," in the Heritage Gallery of the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Fremont St. The exhibit will explore the 145-year history of soda pop in Arlington Heights, following growth of production through the story of F.W. Muller, the man behind what we now know of as the Arlington Club Beverage Company. Learn about how the introduction and creation of this fizzy drink had a large impact on Arlington Heights and the Chicago area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Depooty
|264
|George boyd Smith
|Jan 8
|Mary
|1
|Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15)
|Jan 6
|Poop Trouble
|2
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 27
|Victim
|64
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC