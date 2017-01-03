Arlington Heights museum opening soda...

Arlington Heights museum opening soda pop exhibit

The Arlington Heights Historical Museum will open a new exhibit next month entitled "A Pop of Local Flavor: The Sweet Story of Arlington Club," in the Heritage Gallery of the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Fremont St. The exhibit will explore the 145-year history of soda pop in Arlington Heights, following growth of production through the story of F.W. Muller, the man behind what we now know of as the Arlington Club Beverage Company. Learn about how the introduction and creation of this fizzy drink had a large impact on Arlington Heights and the Chicago area.

