Arlington Heights Library not favoring a new northern branch

Monday

The Arlington Heights Memorial Library staff on Tuesday will recommend against opening a library branch in the northern part of the village. Trustees will discuss the recommendation during a committee-of-the-whole meeting at 6:30 p.m. and vote on it during the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m., according to the meeting agendas.

