Arlington Heights girl finishes third at Punt, Pass & Kick finals

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Daily Herald

Arlington Heights 12-year-old Katy Eidle finished third in her age group Friday afternoon at the NFL Punt, Pass & Kick National Championships in Orlando. Katy competed against three other girls in the 12-13 age group, who all worked their way up from local, sectional and regional championship rounds.

