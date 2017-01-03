Apply for Arlington Heights police citizens academy

The spring session of the 2017 Arlington Heights Police Department's Citizens Police Academy class is scheduled to begin Tuesday, March 7, and run through the following 11 consecutive Tuesday evenings through May 16. The academy provides hands-on experiences and practical insights into the everyday operations and special services provided by the police department. It includes classroom lessons, open discussions, multimedia presentations, live demonstrations and practical exercises in all facets of police work.

