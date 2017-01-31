76-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting Arlington Heights girl

A 76-year-old man was ordered held on $2.5 million bail Tuesday on charges he sexually assaulted a young girl over the course of five years at various locations throughout Cook County, most recently in Arlington Heights. Chang Lee, of Morton Grove, "perpetrated these acts for as long as could remember," said Cook County assistant state's attorney David Mennie during Lee's bond hearing Tuesday afternoon in Rolling Meadows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.