3 family members charged after ruse b...

3 family members charged after ruse burglary

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

An Arlington Heights man is facing burglary charges and his Mount Prospect parents are charged in connection with a car theft after an investigation into a ruse burglary in Leyden Township, south of Rosemont. Investigators said the case began shortly after noon Nov. 23, when a man claiming to be a construction worker fixing a fence lured a 76-year-old woman into her backyard while accomplices stole cash and jewelry from inside her home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06) 42 min Dar 9
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) Jan 9 Depooty 264
George boyd Smith Jan 8 Mary 1
News Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15) Jan 6 Poop Trouble 2
News Suburban investor charged with bank fraud Dec 27 Victim 64
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Dec 22 Fake Governor 7,580
News Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c... Dec 20 Ford 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,267 • Total comments across all topics: 277,877,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC