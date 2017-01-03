2 Chicago-area mobile stroke units po...

2 Chicago-area mobile stroke units poised to start operating

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Rush University Medical Center are both planning mobile stroke units. They will be the first of their kind in the Chicago area.

