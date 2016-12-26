ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – Ventura Valdez, 85, of Sterling, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Ventura was born on July 14, 1931 in Delia, Texas, the son of Tomas and Augustina Valdez He married Florinda Ortiz on Jan. 22, 1954 in Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.