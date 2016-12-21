Unemployment rate drops in most Illinois metropolitan areas
The Illinois Department of Employment Security says year-to-year unemployment rates have declined for all but one of the state's metropolitan areas in 2016. According to data released by IDES, all metro areas saw an unemployment decrease in 2016 except for the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights area, which remained unchanged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 14
|Victim
|63
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Dec 14
|quietone
|1,215
|Brian Auvil
|Dec 4
|holly gray
|4
|Should a student be rusticated for buying term ...
|Sep '16
|Cindy17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC