Three from Derick Dermatology named to 'Top Doctors' list
Three dermatologists from Derick Dermatology in Arlington Heights were named to Chicago Magazine's annual list of Top Cancer Doctors in the six-county region. Amy Derick, M.D., Tracy Campbell, M.D. and Jessica Sheehan, M.D. were selected by their peers as being best in their specialty.
Read more at Daily Herald.
