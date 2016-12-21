The 10 most read stories on Dailyherald.com in 2016

The year on dailyherald.com started with everyone trying to get rich quick by hitting the Powerball, and it ended with Bill Murray and his brothers announcing they were going to open a Caddyshack-themed restaurant in Rosemont. Going upstairs to grab some lanterns probably saved Clem Schultz's life in April 2015 when a tornado struck his home in Fairdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.