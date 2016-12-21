Smallest preemie ever at Arlington Heights hospital goes home
Kacie Mormance was so little when she was born May 11 that she weighed 400 grams, or 14 ounces -- about the same as a can of soup. Kacie is the smallest premature baby ever born in the 57-year history of Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where Mom and Dad and twin sister Naomi came to visit daily until Kacie was healthy enough to go home with them Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 14
|Victim
|63
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Dec 14
|quietone
|1,215
|Brian Auvil
|Dec 4
|holly gray
|4
|Should a student be rusticated for buying term ...
|Sep '16
|Cindy17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC