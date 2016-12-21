Smallest preemie ever at Arlington Heights hospital goes home

Kacie Mormance was so little when she was born May 11 that she weighed 400 grams, or 14 ounces -- about the same as a can of soup. Kacie is the smallest premature baby ever born in the 57-year history of Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where Mom and Dad and twin sister Naomi came to visit daily until Kacie was healthy enough to go home with them Thursday.

