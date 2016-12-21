Shakou to open fifth suburban location in Arlington Heights
The space recently occupied by Armand's Pizzeria in Arlington Heights will house a new restaurant next year. Shakou, a high-end Asian eatery, plans to open its fifth suburban location next spring or early summer.
