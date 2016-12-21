Prospect Heights honors former student for safety effort
Prospect Heights Mayor Nicholas Helmer and the city council recently honored former Hersey High School student Kaitlyn Roscoe for her efforts to promote school zone safety, according to a city newsletter. Roscoe identified a safety issue with Hersey students crossing West Willow Road to frequent the establishments in the Prospect Crossing shopping center, according to the city.
