Prospect Heights gas station off Arlington Heights border approved
Prospect Heights aldermen approved a special use permit this week for a proposed 24-hour Thorntons gas station on the northwest corner of Rand Road and Thomas Street. Construction could begin as early as April on a 24-hour gas station in Prospect Heights that abuts an Arlington Heights residential neighborhood, officials said.
Arlington Heights Discussions
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 14
|Victim
|63
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Dec 14
|quietone
|1,215
|Brian Auvil
|Dec 4
|holly gray
|4
|Should a student be rusticated for buying term ...
|Sep '16
|Cindy17
|1
