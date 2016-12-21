Northwest Suburban Bar Association raises over $3,000 for Avenues to Independence
Cook County Circuit Court Judge Ketki Steffen receives the Excellence in the Judiciary award from Donald Cosley and Miriam Cooper at the annual Northwest Suburban Bar Association holiday party Dec. 8. The Northwest Suburban Bar Association's annual holiday party took place Dec. 8 at Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant in Arlington Heights. More than 100 attorneys and judges were present to celebrate the holiday, as well as to honor several people who have given their time and service to benefit the association.
