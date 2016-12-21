Mayoral race set in Mount Prospect, four other Northwest suburbs
Voters in at least five Northwest suburban Cook County communities will settle contested races for their town's top elected officials in the April 4 election. With candidate filing wrapping up Monday, mayoral races emerged in Mount Prospect, Des Plaines, Wheeling, Barrington and Rolling Meadows.
