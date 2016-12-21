Hospital's tiniest surviving preemie heads home for the holidays

When Kacie Mormance was born in May, she weighed just 14 ounces - slightly more than three sticks of butter - but the smallest surviving preemie to be born at Northwest Community Hospital already has found a way to give her parents a present for the holidays. "It's the best Christmas gift ever," said Chris Mormance, Kacie's father, thanking hospital staff , many of whom wiped away tears, as he and his wife, Randa Mormance, bundled up Kacie and her twin sister, Naomi, to head home.

