Hospital's tiniest surviving preemie heads home for the holidays
When Kacie Mormance was born in May, she weighed just 14 ounces - slightly more than three sticks of butter - but the smallest surviving preemie to be born at Northwest Community Hospital already has found a way to give her parents a present for the holidays. "It's the best Christmas gift ever," said Chris Mormance, Kacie's father, thanking hospital staff , many of whom wiped away tears, as he and his wife, Randa Mormance, bundled up Kacie and her twin sister, Naomi, to head home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 14
|Victim
|63
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Dec 14
|quietone
|1,215
|Brian Auvil
|Dec 4
|holly gray
|4
|Should a student be rusticated for buying term ...
|Sep '16
|Cindy17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC