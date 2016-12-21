Hospital's tiniest preemie goes home for Christmas
Randa Mormance, right, cuddles her daughter, Kacie Mormance, 7 months, as she prepares to head home for Christmas at Northwest Community Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 in Arlington Heights, Ill. Kacie and her twin sister Naomi were born at 25 weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Dec 14
|Victim
|63
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Dec 14
|quietone
|1,215
|Brian Auvil
|Dec 4
|holly gray
|4
|Should a student be rusticated for buying term ...
|Sep '16
|Cindy17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC