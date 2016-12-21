Chilly Open will return to Arlington Lakes Jan. 14
Arlington Lakes Golf Club will host its annual Chilly Open on Jan. 14, featuring 3, 6, 9 or 18 holes of golf, giveaways and a free raffle, an indoor mini-golf tournament and all the delicious hot chili you can eat. Prizes are awarded to the top players in male, female, and senior divisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suburban investor charged with bank fraud
|Tue
|Victim
|64
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c...
|Dec 20
|Ford
|1
|black rabbits (Sep '10)
|Dec 17
|Bwah ha
|12
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Dec 14
|quietone
|1,215
|Brian Auvil
|Dec 4
|holly gray
|4
|Should a student be rusticated for buying term ...
|Sep '16
|Cindy17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC